Despite a Healthy Q4, C-store Retailers Voice Concern for Beverage Sales

NEW YORK — Convenience store beverage sales are coming off a healthy end to 2022, but retailers are cautious as pressures continue to challenge consumers' wallets.

According to Bonnie Herzog, managing director at Goldman Sachs, c-store retailers expect beverage sales to increase mid-single digits in 2023 compared to the expectations of high-single digits previously. The takeaway was part of Goldman Sachs' fourth quarter Beverage Bytes survey, which represents roughly 30,000 retail locations, or approximately 20 percent of the convenience channel.

"Overall, retailers remain positive and upbeat around the opportunity in energy drinks, but are increasingly concerned about the impact of broader economic pressures, recession risk and manufacturer price increases on consumer discretionary spending," Herzog said.

Retailers said out-of-stocks remain a headwind in the alcohol and nonalcohol segments, though to a lesser degree than prior surveys, with the majority of retailers noting a sequential improvement, she noted.

Additionally, the pricing environment remains healthy and retailers expect incremental pricing by both nonalcoholic beverage manufacturers and brewers in 2023. As for promotions, activity still remains limited, with most retailers not seeing signs of a pickup in alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, although some voiced concerns about manufacturers' ability to push through incremental pricing, according to Herzog.

Other key takeaways from Beverage Bytes include: