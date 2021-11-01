Despite Pandemic, Nearly Six in 10 C-store Retailers Say In-Store Sales Grew in 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Convenience stores saw fuel sales and commuter traffic dip during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, a majority of retailers did see in-store sales grow.

According to the latest NACS Retailer Member Pulse Survey, 59 percent of U.S. c-store owners reported an in-store sales increase, compared to 30 percent who reported a decrease.

Facing changes driven by the health crisis, c-store operators adjusted their product mix and focused more on take-home meals and grab-and-go meal solutions. Specifically, 49 percent put more emphasis on pre-packaged ready-to-eat meals, 41 percent focused more on prepared foodservice meals, and 24 percent focused more on ready-to-heat take-home meals.

Sales figures from the NACS CSX database confirm this post-pandemic sales trend. From April through November 2020, ready-to-eat and ready-to-eat meal options both saw double-digit increases compared to the same period in 2019. December data is not yet finalized, according to the association.

In addition to tweaks in its foodservice offerings, c-store retailers added or extended their offer around more in-demand products. Through its survey, NACS found that 39 percent of retailers focused more on cleaning/toiletry items and 34 percent focused more on grocery items.

Retailers also mixed it up in the cold vault as local restrictions limited on-premise alcohol consumption at bars and restaurants. Overall, 39 percent of stores put more emphasis on the alcoholic beverage category, with 58 percent adding new items.