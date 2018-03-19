Dollar General Has Multitude of Technology & Merchandising Initiatives in the Works

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — With a successful fiscal 2017 in the books, Dollar General Corp. looks to the future with a bevy of in-store technology, and an assortment and merchandising initiatives, which include a healthy food expansion.

During the company's March 15 earnings call, CEO Todd Vasos mentioned that Dollar General launched a customer pilot of its new Shop and Scan mobile app in selection locations. The program enables customers to scan items while they shop and pay directly with their phones. In 2018, the retailer aims to expand the availability of the service.

"Looking ahead, we plan to add more digital tools and services to provide our customers with even more convenient, frictionless and personalized shopping experiences," he noted.

The executive also spoke to:

"A bold, new and expanded assortment in key categories," including the rollout of a "differentiated and limited assortment that will change throughout the year."

Redesigned snack and beverage aisles "to create a best-in-retail shopping experience."

A larger assortment of healthier items, "with a focus on higher-protein and lower-salt choices at price points that will be attractive to our customers."

Phase two of the company's health and beauty expansion, including more private label items.

A goal of bringing the total number of stores with fresh produce offerings to 450 by the end of year though the remodel of 400 stores to include more cooler doors and adding produce assortments to approximately a third of them.

"The ability to offer produce, particularly in areas with limited grocery availability, represents an attractive growth opportunity for Dollar General in the years ahead," Vasos expressed.

To read more on Dollar General’s fiscal 2017 earnings, visit Convenience Store News’ sister publication, Progressive Grocer.