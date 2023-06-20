Dollar General Prepares to Expand Network to 48th State

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. plans to open its first store in Montana in this fall, which will give the retailer a foothold in its 48th state and complete its continental U.S. presence.

"Breaking ground on each new Dollar General is meaningful as it signifies upcoming affordable access to quality goods to customers, new jobs and career growth opportunities to employees, grant availability to local organizations improving residents' education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and tax revenue for municipalities," said Steve Deckard, executive vice president of growth and emerging markets at Dollar General. "We look forward to celebrating our first Montana grand opening in the coming months and to serve new customers, employees and communities soon."

Dollar General stores are currently under construction at two locations in Columbia Falls and Eureka, Mont., with plans to evaluate additional areas in the state to add locations in the future.

The chain's expansion to Montana comes after the company's recent first international store opening in Mexico and, according to the company, complements its fiscal 2023 real estate plans.

The company plans to provide career opportunities for Montanans through the creation of new jobs in both respective sites and their relevant counties. The sites are expected to employ approximately six to 10 associates, depending on the individual needs of the store. Dollar General employees receive competitive wages, on-the-job training and development programs, along with benefits such as day-one telemedicine eligibility, health insurance coverage options, 401(k) savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Nonprofits may also benefit from Dollar General's new Montana locations, as the company offers opportunities for organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF), which has awarded more than $233 million in grants since its founding.

Interested staff candidates can review and apply for available positions here. Montana nonprofit organizations can apply for DGLF grants here.

Founded in 1939, Goodlettsville-based Dollar General operates more than 19,294 stores throughout the United States and Mexico under the Dollar General, DG Market, DGX, pOpshelf and Mi Súper Dollar General banners.