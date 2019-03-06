Dollar Stores Making More Inroads Into Food & Beverage Biz

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First, dollar stores began to eat into the convenience channel's tobacco sales. Now, it is taking aim at the beverage and food categories.

Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree Inc. is continuing its store optimization program for its Family Dollar locations. As the company detailed during its latest earnings report on May 30, the retailer is rolling out a new model for both new and renovated Family Dollar stores, referred to as H2. It tested the H2 model in 2018 with positive results. The new model has improved merchandise offerings, including Dollar Tree $1 merchandise sections, an expanded party assortment and an expanded number of freezer and cooler doors.

According to Dollar Tree, H2 stores are delivering increased traffic with average comparable store sales increases of greater than 10 percent. The company entered fiscal 2019 with approximately 200 H2 stores and, as of May 4, had approximately 550 H2 stores. It plans to renovate at least 1,000 stores in fiscal 2019.

Dollar Tree also plans to add adult beverages in approximately 1,000 Family Dollar stores and expand freezers and coolers in approximately 400 Family Dollar stores in fiscal 2019. In the first quarter, adult beverages were added to approximately 45 stores and freezers and coolers were expanded in approximately 55 stores.