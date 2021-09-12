DoorDash Enters 'Ultra-Fast' Grocery Delivery Space

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash DoorDash is giving consumers the ability to get "ultra-fast" grocery deliveries in just 10-15 minutes starting with a DashMart location in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

As of Dec. 6, customers in its delivery zone can choose from a wide assortment of fresh and frozen grocery staples, snacks, household goods, and local products to fulfill their last-minute shopping needs.

DashMarts serve as a virtual one-stop-shop store for customers in need of a variety of essential items on-demand. In New York, DoorDash has expanded its partnerships with local merchants to offer packaged staples from restaurants such as Carbone Fine Foods' Pasta Sauces, Roberta's Frozen Pizzas and Baz Bagels. More DashMart locations and partners will roll out ultra-fast delivery over the next few months, according to the company.

"As the largest and most reliable logistics network in the US, DoorDash is positioned to enter this emerging industry and provide consistent quality, speed and convenience that customers know and trust. Many New Yorkers already turn to DoorDash for their next meal or essentials purchases, which puts us in an exciting place to deliver on the promise of ultra-fast delivery," said Christopher Payne, president of DoorDash. "Consumers increasingly expect an effortless, enjoyable experience, so while we are starting with DashMarts, our goal is to expand this offering to select grocery and convenience partners."

Ultra-fast deliveries offer a new opportunity for couriers who want a set schedule and regular earnings, as these deliveries require a different operating model to ensure orders are fulfilled instantly and merchant and customer expectations are met, according to DoorDash. To facilitate this, DashCorps, a DoorDash company, will employ full-time courier employees who work regular schedules, be actively managed and use a new app designed specifically for their unique work, which includes job responsibilities beyond delivery. Benefits include hourly earnings and medical, dental and vision insurance.

"Millions of people across the country turn to platforms like DoorDash to earn supplemental income when, where and how they choose, providing them with unique flexibility and choice that is so valuable," Payne said. "We're proud to be a leader in providing economic opportunities that fit the lives of so many people. And now, we're excited about the new employment opportunity that DashCorps offers for a different type of work."

The Chelsea DashMart operates from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Customers in the area can visit the DoorDash app or website and place an order from DashMart for a delivery. Those who have DashPass will see $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on their orders.

Customers can also use the code "WELCOMENYC" to receive $15 off their first order through the end of the year.

As part of an ongoing effort to reduce food waste, DoorDash will donate excess DashMart produce to Chelsea Community Fridge & Cupboard.

San Francisco-based DoorDash operates an online food ordering and food delivery platform.