DoorDash Expands Access to Nutritious Groceries

Since launching SNAP on the platform just one year ago, more than 1.8 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash, according to the company.

"I do not drive because of my disability and public transportation in my city is challenging. I also got sick recently and my normal trip to the grocery store that often takes a lot of coordination, energy and time got delayed," said one consumer. "So, knowing that DoorDash offers [the] use of SNAP benefits helped me tremendously to get food when I had many things running low, in particular healthy, fresh food."

Multiple chains that have already accepted SNAP payment capabilities on DoorDash include Albertsons, ALDI, Safeway and Walgreens. Currently, more than 15,000 stores offer on-demand delivery with SNAP/EBT payments on the platform.

[Read more: Convenience Channel's Digital Ordering & Delivery Landscape Shifts]

"Ending hunger takes us all doing our part. By adding more ways for people who use SNAP to access the groceries they need, DoorDash is breaking down barriers for thousands of people daily. DoorDash's research confirms what we've always known: that solutions like delivery reduce hunger, grow access, and eliminate stigma," said Eric Mitchell, president of the Alliance to End Hunger. "We're proud to partner with DoorDash as they continue to broaden food access."

Founded in 2013 as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. before changing its name to DoorDash in 2015, the company and its subsidiaries operate a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers and independent contractors both in the United States and abroad.