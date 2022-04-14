DoorDash Launches Student Membership Plan

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash rolled out DashPass for Students, a new membership plan for college students to get what they desire delivered on-demand from thousands of convenience stores, eligible restaurants, grocery stores and other retailers.

The plan costs $4.99 per month, half the price of a regular DashPass subscription.

The DashPass for Students membership is open to all undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in the United States. Included in the $4.99 deal are Unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotals plus 10 percent off order subtotals year-round from reduced service fees. In addition, students receive 5-percent DoorDash credits on pickup orders from eligible restaurants and members-only promos and DashPass exclusive menu items, the company stated.

Students can also choose additional savings if they prepay for an annual plan for $48 per year. First-time DashPass members are eligible for a free 30-day trial, with the 30-day offer expiring Dec. 31.

"Access to convenient, fast and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, chief marketing officer at DoorDash. "With the launch of DashPass for Students, we're excited to change the game for students with a plan that's designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials."

In celebration of the launch, Buffalo Wild Wings' new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings will be available for delivery for a limited time, exclusively for all DashPass members. The wings are tossed in the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho flavored sauce and topped with Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chip crumbles.

According to DoorDash, c-stores can expect students to order snacks from its new DashPash program. Snacks are currently the most ordered item by students, with this category appearing on 89 percent of DoorDash c-store orders.

According to DoorDash, a national survey concluded that 70 percent of college students order food from a third-party delivery platform app in a typical week, and on average, they order four times a week. Additionally, the survey found that more than a quarter of students (27 percent) spend more than $100 a week on food delivery, and 65 percent of students order late-night food between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., with 19 percent ordering after 11 p.m.

C-stores offering pizza may also be in a good position, as 69 percent of students order a slice, followed by burgers and wings, the survey revealed. In addition, 71 percent of students said they're most likely to order food delivery when studying for midterms or finals, with chips, chocolate and cookies the most popular snacks ordered.

DoorDash debuted a multi-platform marketing campaign to celebrate the launch of the DashPass for Students membership titled "So Worth It." The creative will span digital, social, and on-campus activations. To capture the essence of the membership, the commercials were shot entirely by a student director, UCLA School of Theater, film and television graduate student Julie Piscina.