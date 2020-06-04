DoorDash Now Offering Household Essentials Through New Partnership With C-stores

SAN FRANCISCO — Convenience store customers now have another option for shopping their local stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco-based DoorDash is partnering with regional and national c-stores across the United States to offer essential household products on demand, delivered straight to a customer's doorstep through a no-contact drop-off option.

Participating convenience retailers include Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc., Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc., Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. and Circle K, Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard's global banner.

"Our daily lives have been upended, and with many families at home all day, basic household essentials are, well, more essential than ever," said DoorDash's Mike Goldblatt, head of Grocery Partnerships, and Fuad Hannon, head of New Business Verticals.

In a blog post on the company's website, Goldblatt and Hannon noted that DoorDash added 1,800 c-stores to its delivery platform, "providing near-instant access to everything from cleaning supplies to ice cream pints to over-the-counter medicine."

DoorDash launched a pilot of the c-store offer earlier this year and accelerated the launch to offer "critical supplies during a time when delivery and pickup are vital to consumers' wellbeing and to the health of our local communities," they explained.

To get the household essentials, customers tap the convenience icon or banner at the top of the DoorDash app. The company is adding more c-stores and products daily.

In a released on April 6, Casey's announced an expanded partnership with DoorDash to provide delivery to 579 c-stores, seven days a week, across the company's 16-state footprint. The new service immediately offers delivery for Casey's pizza, select appetizers and 20 o-ounce soda. By end of April, dozens of grocery and household items will be added as the retailer finds new ways to serve thousands of people sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, it's important to provide our guests with greater access to options for safe and convenient delivery for a family dinner or the essentials they need," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey's General Stores. "Casey's already delivers from about 800 stores, but this adds delivery service to nearly 350 stores where it wasn't previously available."

Delivery hours will match each Casey's store kitchen hours.

"We are committed to providing our guests choices — whether they want to order online for delivery, carryout or shop in-store, we will have a seamless option," Jones said. "And, we will continue to foster innovative partnerships, like this one, and make adjustments to our operations, to demonstrate this commitment to providing our guests options."