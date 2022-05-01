Advertisement
01/05/2022

DoorDash's Third-Annual Deep Dish Report Spotlights Pandemic-Driven Reshaping of How Consumers Shop, Eat & Work

Saturday was the most popular day to order groceries last year.
DoorDash Deep Dish logo

SAN FRANCISCO — As consumers regained routines amidst a new normal, they established new trends in 2021, according to DoorDash's third-annual Deep Dish Report.

The annual report examines popular food trends globally, how DoorDash users are making special moments count, and what new trends have emerged over the past year. Using DashPass and DoorDash order data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, 2021, insights from the latest report include:

Online Grocery Shopping

  • Saturday Stock Up: Saturday was the most popular day to get groceries last year, with most orders coming in around dinner time. 
  • Berries & Cream: Produce and pantry staples topped the list of grocery items purchased, with consumers stocking up on strawberries, sour cream, bread, bananas, avocados, roma tomatoes, milk and eggs.
  • Guacamole Mania: Bananas were the top ordered produce item, but runners-up across the country were fixings for fresh guacamole. Nine states — Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Rhode Island — ordered a high number of avocados. And a staggering 25 states preferred to order roma tomatoes through delivery.

That's Convenient

In 2021, customers discovered new snacking and convenience moments and experiences.

Ice cream reigns supreme, with the most popular items for late-night snackers including chocolate fudge brownie ice cream, mint ice cream, vanilla ice cream, sweet tea, and buttercream cookies. 

The top 10 convenience items ordered in 2021 were:

  1. Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream
  2. Lemon-lime soda
  3. Mac & cheese bites
  4. Peanut butter cups
  5. Energy drinks
  6. Sour cream & onion potato chips
  7. Sour gummy worms
  8. Beef jerky
  9. Frosted mini doughnuts
  10. Pickle bites

Comfort Food 

2021 was all about comfort food, with French fries coming in at No. 1 on the top ordered food list. There was an increase in a variety of different fries, including cilantro lime fries (a 341 percent increase), waffle fries (178 percent increase), garlic fries (127 percent increase), and classic fries (130 percent increase).

Also on the top ordered food list were:  

  1. French fries
  2. Chicken nuggets
  3. Gyro bowl 
  4. Create-your-own pizza  
  5. Cheesesteak 
  6. Acai bowl 
  7. Avocado eggroll
  8. Mac & cheese
  9. Red velvet cheesecake 
  10. Carne asada tacos 
  11. Calzone
  12. Build-you-own salad
  13. Spicy fusilli pasta
  14. Tomato soup
  15. Brisket 
  16. New England clam chowder
  17. Churro 
  18. Brown sugar tater tots
  19. Soup dumplings
  20. Poke bowl

San Francisco-based DoorDash operates an online food ordering and food delivery platform.