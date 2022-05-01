DoorDash's Third-Annual Deep Dish Report Spotlights Pandemic-Driven Reshaping of How Consumers Shop, Eat & Work

SAN FRANCISCO — As consumers regained routines amidst a new normal, they established new trends in 2021, according to DoorDash's third-annual Deep Dish Report.

The annual report examines popular food trends globally, how DoorDash users are making special moments count, and what new trends have emerged over the past year. Using DashPass and DoorDash order data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, 2021, insights from the latest report include:

Online Grocery Shopping

Saturday Stock Up: Saturday was the most popular day to get groceries last year, with most orders coming in around dinner time.

Berries & Cream: Produce and pantry staples topped the list of grocery items purchased, with consumers stocking up on strawberries, sour cream, bread, bananas, avocados, roma tomatoes, milk and eggs.

Guacamole Mania: Bananas were the top ordered produce item, but runners-up across the country were fixings for fresh guacamole. Nine states — Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Rhode Island — ordered a high number of avocados. And a staggering 25 states preferred to order roma tomatoes through delivery.

That's Convenient

In 2021, customers discovered new snacking and convenience moments and experiences.

Ice cream reigns supreme, with the most popular items for late-night snackers including chocolate fudge brownie ice cream, mint ice cream, vanilla ice cream, sweet tea, and buttercream cookies.

The top 10 convenience items ordered in 2021 were:

Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream Lemon-lime soda Mac & cheese bites Peanut butter cups Energy drinks Sour cream & onion potato chips Sour gummy worms Beef jerky Frosted mini doughnuts Pickle bites

Comfort Food

2021 was all about comfort food, with French fries coming in at No. 1 on the top ordered food list. There was an increase in a variety of different fries, including cilantro lime fries (a 341 percent increase), waffle fries (178 percent increase), garlic fries (127 percent increase), and classic fries (130 percent increase).

Also on the top ordered food list were:

French fries Chicken nuggets Gyro bowl Create-your-own pizza Cheesesteak Acai bowl Avocado eggroll Mac & cheese Red velvet cheesecake Carne asada tacos Calzone Build-you-own salad Spicy fusilli pasta Tomato soup Brisket New England clam chowder Churro Brown sugar tater tots Soup dumplings Poke bowl

San Francisco-based DoorDash operates an online food ordering and food delivery platform.