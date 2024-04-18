Double D Market Leans Into Its Roots
When Keevan or her co-owner Debbie Groesch is working, country oldies songs can often be heard playing throughout the store. "Customers come to the counter singing. We send them off with a smile on their face," she said.
Accompanying the ambiance is down-home cooking, particularly Double D's hot breakfast sandwiches, which are made every morning in its kitchen. The store opens at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays and 5:30 a.m. on weekends to get breakfast started early. About 100 breakfast sandwiches are sold each day, sometimes more.
"Nothing is microwaved," Keevan proudly notes.
Another customer favorite is the store's homemade mini loaves of banana bread. Deli sandwiches are made fresh every day, too. Double D Market closes at 9 p.m. daily.
The store boasts a full line of groceries and "a good selection" of frozen goods, according to Keevan. "Our customers appreciate that we have a little of everything," she said.
"Everything" includes nightcrawlers and fishing lures and a pancake flipper, to name just a few of the options. The store caters to customers of the nearby August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area, with numerous fishing lakes located just a couple of miles down Highway D.
Not Without Challenges
Of course, like every convenience store operator these days, the owners of Double D Market face some challenges. Keevan explained that one of the business' biggest obstacles is part of its charm: the building itself, which was built in the 1940s as a combination store/tavern, with a baseball diamond and horseshoe pits out back.