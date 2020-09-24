Driven by Chocolate, Halloween Candy Sales Are Up This Year

As municipalities across the country consult their public health departments on how to strike the right balance between safety and time-honored traditions, 80 percent of consumers believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63 percent two months earlier in July, according to a poll conducted for NCA on behalf of Morning Consult.

In another poll conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NCA, 80 percent of the general public and 90 percent of millennial moms and young parents say they can’t imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable.

Additionally, 74 percent of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever, as Convenience Store News previously reported. This reflects an independent survey from Insight to Action that found 70 percent of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year.

NCA is working with top public health experts, nutrition professionals, and the Centers for Disease Control to help them and their constituents take the guesswork out of Halloween. For more information, visit the organization's digital Halloween hub here.

