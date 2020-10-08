Majority of Consumers Plan to Scare Up a Creative & Safe Halloween

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Halloween may look and feel different this year as consumers decide how they will celebrate — whether it's from a socially accepted distance, staying home or somewhere in between.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Confectioners Association (NCA) surveying 2,000 adults found that 63 percent of respondents believe that consumers will find creative, fun and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year.

In another poll conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NCA, 74 percent of millennial moms and young parents said that Halloween is more important than ever this year as Americans are looking forward to the first major holiday to add some normalcy and joy to what has been an unprecedented time.

"Consumers report that they will be getting creative throughout the month of October to make sure that they can stay safe and still enjoy the Halloween season," said NCA President and CEO John Downs. "The results of our research reveal a deeply rooted enthusiasm for Halloween, even if it means that people have to rethink their approach this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to The Harris Poll's research, an overwhelming majority of respondents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and trick-or-treating is irreplaceable (80 percent of the public and 90 percent of millennial moms and young parents).

Additionally, 70 percent of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year, an independent survey from Insight to Action found.

"There will be regional differences across the country in terms of how communities choose to celebrate the Halloween season, but one thing is for sure — Halloween is happening," Downs said. "As we look to our leaders in public health across the country for safety guidance, we want to share what we know about how people are approaching the Halloween season."

Other findings reported by NCA include:

Seventy-five percent of Americans and 91 percent of millennial moms and young parents agree that chocolate and candy are integral to consumers' emotional well-being and play a big role in celebrations, especially Halloween, The Harris Poll found.

Consumers enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day — and that includes Halloween, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The Halloween season (defined as the eight weeks leading up to Oct. 31) accounts for about $4.6 billion in confectionery sales each year.

A 2020 NCA market analysis shows that chocolate sales are up about 4.5 percent since the middle of March 2020 vs. 2.2 percent growth for all of 2019.

"Chocolate and candy have been very resilient in this COVID-19 environment," Downs said. "Consumers appreciate and value chocolate and candy during these uncertain times because of their uncanny ability to boost your mood and lighten your perspective."

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. It is headquartered in Washington, D.C.