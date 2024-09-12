Driving Revenue & Customer Convenience With Car Washing

Choice of chemicals used is an important piece of the puzzle as well. Eco-friendly is the name of the game when regulating your use of water and detergent requirements, making sure the proper PH is achieved so that the car comes out not only clean, but dry as well.

To be successful, you do not want to send out a car with water droplets; this is not good for business. Therefore, your choice of blower systems is just as important as the chemicals being used. Top nozzles, side nozzles and elephant ears are all terms you will become familiar with when making your decisions.

Another important decision for the new startup is the type of equipment purchased to achieve the ultimate outcome. Newer innovations such as flat belt conveyor systems provide peace of mind to the operator and customer that tires and rims will not be damaged. With a belt conveyor, the car simply glides along through the tunnel while all the soap and chemicals are being applied. A more reasonable option would be the standard steel conveyor with rollers and chain, which need to be replaced at certain intervals. Either would be a good option for a new operator.

You may decide to have a 24/7 operation, self-service bays, touchfree automatic/in-bay, tunnel or mini tunnel, or express operation. Will you offer free self-service vacuums for your patrons, or will you provide full-service options that are labor intensive? Decisions, decisions.

Regardless, the key is customer service. Car washing is a service-oriented business — providing service to your customers. Also, make sure you provide value to your customers while, at the same time, keeping a keen eye on profitability. For the car wash operator, pricing your wash packages is a key to success.

As once a get-out-of-your-car experience, a wash today can be a drive-thru experience where the customer can be in their car, showered with multicolored foam product and a light show experience that rivals that of a Disney production.

There are numerous organizations that operators can join to share experiences and learn about new items and innovations in the car wash industry.

Remember, it's more than just soap and water!



Martin Geller is the president of Superior Car Wash Systems , a division of Vehicle Wash Systems Inc. Since beginning his career in 1952 when his family owned and operated car washes in the Massachusetts area, Geller has been instrumental in the car wash industry for more than 40 years. He continues to bring new products to the marketplace that will enhance the car wash experience and be profitable for the operator.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.