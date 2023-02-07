Drizly & Gopuff Partner for On-Demand Alcohol Delivery

BOSTON — Online commerce platform Drizly partnered with Gopuff to provide immediate, on-demand delivery of alcoholic beverages to adults of legal drinking age.

The new collaboration will bring the full Gopuff Liquor & More assortment of beer, wine and spirits to Drizly's beverage shop, while also expanding the number of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform.

The agreement will increase Drizly's network of partners to offer delivery options for drinks, while also expanding Gopuff's reach by tapping into Drizly's customer base of alcohol shoppers.

"As we continue to build the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol, teaming up with Gopuff is our next step in offering consumers convenient delivery options for drinks," said Blaine Grinna, Drizly's senior director of retail operations. "Drizly's infrastructure for alcohol e-commerce coupled with Gopuff's network of commerce locations will extend the ease of on-demand delivery of beer, wine and spirits nationwide and help even more customers of legal drinking age shop the best drinks for the moment."

In addition to bringing new Gopuff locations to the Drizly marketplace, Drizly will also add nearly 20 new BevMo! stores to its network — making notable expansions into Arizona and Washington — and increase the number of Liquor Barn stores available for rapid delivery across Kentucky.

The partnership intends to build upon Gopuff's addition to the Uber Eats app in 2021. The addition coincided with Uber's acquisition of Drizly in an approximately $1.1 billion deal.

Gopuff Liquor & More, BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores are now available on Drizly's marketplace in 26 states, including Florida, Texas, New York, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina. Consumers of legal drinking age can visit drizly.com or download the Drizly app to make purchases.

Founded in 2012, Drizly is currently the largest online marketplace for alcohol in North America. It partners with thousands of retailers — including liquor stores, bodegas, specialty shops and convenience stores — to provide delivery in more than 1,400 cities across the United States and Canada.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Philadelphia-based Gopuff is an instant commerce platform which provides delivery services to customers in more than 650 U.S. cities. In 2021, it expanded services to the U.K. with the purchase of Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based Fancy.