Dunkin' Is Bringing Back Its Fall Lineup Earlier Than Ever

CANTON, Mass. — Although summer is not yet over, Dunkin' is tapping into consumers' cravings for the comfort and coziness of autumn by bringing back its fall lineup earlier than ever before.

Starting Aug. 19, Dunkin's new and classic pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks, bite-sized bakery treats and more will be available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Customers will be able to order from the menu for a limited time through the fall.

"This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin' guests, and we're excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin' restaurants earlier than ever," said Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing strategy at Dunkin'. "This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone — from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin'."

New items on the seasonal menu include:

Signature Pumpkin Spiced Latte: Available hot or iced, it combines rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, and is topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

Chai Latte: Tea lovers can enjoy a sweetened chai tea blend with spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg combined with milk.

Stuffed Bagel Minis: Mini bagel rounds are filled with plain cream cheese and served warm. Stuffed Bagel Minis are available in two varieties: Plain and Everything Topping.

Steak & Cheese Rollups: Dunkin' is adding steak to its line of rollups, which also include Ham & Cheese and Bacon & Cheese varieties. Steak & Cheese Rollups come two per order and include steak and American cheese rolled up in flour tortillas.

Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon: Dunkin' is putting a seasonal spin on its Snackin' Bacon. Eight snack-size slices of bacon are specially flavored with maple sugar seasoning. Each order comes in a sleeve, making it easy to enjoy on the go.

Returning fall menu items include pumpkin flavored coffee; apple cider doughnuts and Munchkins doughnut hole treats; pumpkin doughnut, Munchkins doughnut hole treats, and muffin; and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

Consumers can also bring the taste of pumpkin home with Dunkin's Pumpkin K-Cup pods, which are also available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods and packaged coffee are also available at grocery stores and other retailers for a limited time.

Based in Canton, Dunkin' Brands is the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins.