Dunkin' Donuts Unveils 'Beverage-Led' Store of the Future

QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin' Donuts has unwrapped its next generation concept store, returning to its roots to do it.

The news Dunkin' Donuts restaurant is in Quincy, the city where the company opened its first location 68 years ago.

Located at 588 Washington Street, the restaurant showcases the brand's U.S. store of the future experience, with a modern atmosphere, and new and innovative technologies and design elements — including the first drive-thru exclusively for mobile ordering, according to the company.

The 2,200-square-foot Quincy location, which is about one mile away from the original Dunkin' Donuts location, is the first of 30 or more new and remodeled Dunkin' Donuts restaurants that will test variations of the new design this year.

Dunkin' Donuts' final new store design is expected to be unveiled once testing is complete. The Quincy store is also one of a select number of Dunkin' Donuts restaurants testing new signage that refers to the brand simply as "Dunkin'".

Elements of the new restaurant experience include:

Modern Design: The interior design uses lighter colored materials, an open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.