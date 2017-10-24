Eby-Brown Acquiring Fellow Distributor AJ Silberman

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Eby-Brown Co. LLC has reached a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of AJ Silberman. Based in Indianola, Pa., the wholesale distributor services more than 1,000 convenience store retailers in Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The purchase of AJ Silberman enhances the strength of Eby-Brown's market reach within the states it services, according to the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome the customers and employees of AJ Silberman to the Eby-Brown family. Eby-Brown and AJ Silberman share the cultural value of keeping the needs of the customer first and have grown customer relationships through the delivery of excellent customer service and innovation. We look forward to combining two family-owned, talented teams and are excited to work together on developing new solutions and services that benefit our customers," said Thomas Wake, co-president of Eby-Brown.



"We will maintain both companies' commitment to service excellence while delivering increased value with best-in-class category management programs, promotional offerings and sophisticated technology," he added.

After the acquisition closes, the Indianola facility will operate as AJ Silberman, a division of Eby-Brown.

Naperville-based Eby-Brown is the largest family-owned wholesale consumer products distributor in the convenience industry. It operates eight distribution centers throughout the Midwest, Mid-South, Southeast, Northeast and East Coast.