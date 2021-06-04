Eby-Brown Brings on Food Network Star as New Corporate Chef

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Eby-Brown Co. LLC, a division of Performance Food Group, has added Paul Young to its team of corporate chefs.

Young, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy in Paris and was a featured finalist on Food Network's show "The Next Food Network Star-Season 6," has more than 20 years of foodservice experience.

In addition to working on teams at Reinhart Foodservice and Kilcoy Global Foods, Young has held a variety of culinary positions at highly-rated Chicago-area restaurants. He also hosted the show "Stove Tots" on FYI network and is published in "The Next Food Network Star Cookbook," produced by Food Network.

"The addition of culinary experts like Paul Young to the Eby team only further demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality foodservice solutions for our c-store customers," said Tom Wake, company president. "We're delighted to have him as part of the Eby-Brown family."

In his most recent position, Young served as an area manager with Performance Food Group, working hand-in-hand with both customers and vendors to develop new menus, sample new products and bring innovative items to local markets to meet customer needs.

Young's experience in foodservice research and development, along with his dedication to teaching and demonstrating foodservice solutions, will be an asset to the Eby-Brown team as he works to develop delicious menu options for convenience partners throughout the market, the company said.

Part of the Performance Food Group family of companies, Naperville-based Eby-Brown is a wholesale consumer products distributor in the convenience industry.