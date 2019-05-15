Eby-Brown & Skupos Partner to Help Retailers Boost Tobacco Business

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Eby-Brown Co. LLC is teaming up with Skupos Inc. to provide convenience stores with cheaper pricing through multi-pack discount programs and fully automated scan data reporting.

The companies expect to grow volume and drive revenue for Eby-Brown's customer network.

"Skupos' software possesses the reporting capabilities our retailers need in order to compete effectively," said Jode Bunce, executive vice president at Eby-Brown.

The partnership will allow Eby-Brown customers to improve their business through automated participation in tobacco scan data reporting and multi-pack discount reporting, according to Skupos. C-stores can offer better pricing on tobacco and other products as well as receive paid reimbursements on most tobacco products scanned at the cash register.

"Eby-Brown's commitment to customer service and order fulfillment aligns perfectly with Skupos' goal to harness data in order to create a frictionless connection between people and the products they need," said Skupos Chief Operating Officer Mike Glassman.

Naperville-based Eby-Brown is a wholesale consumer products distributor in the convenience industry. It operates eight distribution centers throughout the Midwest, Mid-South, Southeast, Northeast and East Coast.