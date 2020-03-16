Eby-Expo East 2020 Showed Off Latest Trends

CLEVELAND — Eby-Brown Co. LLC gave convenience store retailers a look at some of this year's newest and most on-trend products at Eby-Expo East, the first of the distributor's annual dual trade shows.

Eby-Expo East, held March 11-12 in Cleveland, featured two packed ballrooms for consumer packaged goods and foodservice offerings, including both freshly prepared and grab-and-go foodservice products.

Protein-focused snacks, including bars and trail mix, had a solid presence with vendors looking to reach consumers who want tasty snacks that provide a functional benefit.

CBD products were also on the rise compared to last year, with traditional gummies and topicals joined by unusual items such as CBD-infused bath bombs.

Among the highlights from Convenience Store News' time spent walking the show floor:

f'real foods

Protein isn't just for packaged snacks. F'real foods recently launched a line of protein shakes, each with 15-plus grams of plant-based protein and low added sugar. They are available in Cold Brew, Peanut Butter and Chocolate, and Salted Caramel flavors.

Gourmet Nut

First launched at Amazon and Costco, Gourmet Nut is bringing its functional-focused line of trail mix to the c-store industry. The line includes mixes that focus on Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, protein, energy-boosting ingredients, and more.

Iltaco Foods

The company's Pizza Puff remains the same, but the handheld pizza brand has revamped its packaging to keep it fresh and ready to serve in the warmer for approximately four hours — nearly double its previous hold-time limit.

Peanut Patch

The boiled peanut brand is a niche favorite in the South, but has recently seen expansion in the Midwest, driven primarily by travelers' nostalgia, according to a company representative. The brand's in-store setup for fresh peanut sales takes up minimal counter space, and the product is available in regular or Spicy Cajun flavors.

Wakefield Sandwich Co.

Eby-Brown's own sandwich line will launch a crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich pod in strawberry and grape flavors in May. The sandwich is good for six days post-thaw. Based on customer response, Wakefield may add a double-size version in the future.

Based in Naperville, Ill., Eby-Brown Co. LLC is a leading convenience store supplier and wholesale food distributor of tobacco, candy and convenience products. The company currently serves more than 8,700 retail locations.

Eby-Expo Midwest is slated to take place April 30-May 1 in Schaumburg, Ill.