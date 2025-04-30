Economic Pressures & Downtrading Continue to Nag the Backbar

NEW YORK — Similar to all categories in the convenience store, consumers' continued concerns over the economy are being reflected on the backbar.

"We are incrementally cautious on the U.S. tobacco/nicotine industry in the near term given increased pressure on the tobacco consumer from persistent inflation, pressure on discretionary incomes and tighter regulations, all of which are driving lower usage of cigarettes and further downtrading," said Bonnie Herzog, managing director at Goldman Sachs.

The observations are based on feedback from Goldman Sach's first quarter "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, which represents roughly 48,000 retail locations across the United States (or roughly 32% of all tobacco outlets).

According to the survey, cigarette volume declines accelerated sequentially at higher rates in the first three months of 2025, reflecting increased pressure on the consumer as cigarette manufacturer pricing actions grow stronger, driving reduced tobacco purchase frequency and downtrading to more affordable noncombustible options.

