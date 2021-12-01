EG America Cooks Up Partnership With Sbarro

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is expanding its partnership with Sbarro in the Columbus, Ohio, market.

The opening of its second Sbarro restaurant inside a Turkey Hill convenience store on Cleveland Avenue is the first of seven planned for 2021.

EG Group, parent company of EG America, has also already opened two Sbarro locations in the United Kingdom this year and plans to add several more.

"We are excited about our expanding partnership with Sbarro," said Cindy Rantanen, senior vice president of food and franchise business brands at EG America. "We are thrilled to offer our customers fresh, handmade, authentic New York-style pizza as well as other Italian favorites."

Sbarro offers New York-style pizza and Italian favorites such as pasta and stromboli at 600 franchise restaurants in 24 countries.

"The partnership with EG America is very exciting. It's a natural fit between the two brands," said Sbarro CEO David Karam. "While pizza has been a top selling food item in convenience stores for many years, Sbarro offers premium quality pizza, Stromboli and other menu items that are freshly prepared each day in-store. We pioneered the concept of pizza-by-the-slice in our first location in Brooklyn, New York, in 1956, and have retained the made-from-scratch recipes ever since.

"Foodservice sales have been the fastest growing segment in the convenience store industry generating over $60 billion in revenue and 22 percent of profits. Most of the major convenience store chains have been working to optimize their foodservice offerings and we believe Sbarro is an ideal fit," Karram added.

Westborough-based EG America operates 1,700 c-stores in 31 states. Its brands include Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Tom Thumb, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Fastrac and Certified Oil.