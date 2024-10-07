EG America Debuts New Food Concepts
Alanza Pizza
Born and raised in Naples, award-winning pizzaiolo Michele D'Amelio creates the ultimate pizza for Alanza, according to the convenience retailer. With a tender, slightly crispy crust and crave-worthy toppings like pesto, slow-cooked Bolognese sauce and meatballs, these pizzas are uniquely their own with a combination of traditional Neapolitan techniques with the flavors synonymous with the Italian-American dining hot spots of New York and New Jersey.
Burger Baby
Burger Baby nods to tradition before putting a new spin on classic smash-style burgers with truffle aioli, sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce, and more. The burgers come from legendary butcher Pat LaFrieda and are served on deliciously soft, toasted rolls.
Wing Trip
The menu combines classic chicken wing flavors, like Buffalo and Lemon Pepper, with new-school inspirations from around the world, like Spicy Miso, Tandoori Wings or Nashville Hot.
The new food concepts will initially be offered at the New Bedford store, with plans to expand to other locations.
Westborough-based EG America owns and operates 1,500-plus convenience stores nationwide, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill brands.