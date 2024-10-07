 Skip to main content

EG America Debuts New Food Concepts

Three new, restaurant-quality dining options can be ordered via in-store or through DoorDash.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
EG America new food concepts in New Bedford, Mass.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is enhancing guests' foodservice experience at a new Cumberland Farms convenience store, located in New Bedford, Mass.

The site features three new dining concepts — Alanza Pizza, Burger Baby and Wing Trip — that provide restaurant-quality, on-demand meals that guests can order either in-store or through DoorDash.

"Offering our guests award-winning food options — that can be delivered to their door — is new and exciting for us," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "We're always looking for ways to innovate and differentiate ourselves while also meeting the needs of our guests who are looking for high quality, made to order meals and convenience."

[Related content: EG America Rolls Out Fall Deals Across Its Network]

The new concepts are: 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Alanza Pizza

Born and raised in Naples, award-winning pizzaiolo Michele D'Amelio creates the ultimate pizza for Alanza, according to the convenience retailer. With a tender, slightly crispy crust and crave-worthy toppings like pesto, slow-cooked Bolognese sauce and meatballs, these pizzas are uniquely their own with a combination of traditional Neapolitan techniques with the flavors synonymous with the Italian-American dining hot spots of New York and New Jersey.

Burger Baby

Burger Baby nods to tradition before putting a new spin on classic smash-style burgers with truffle aioli, sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce, and more. The burgers come from legendary butcher Pat LaFrieda and are served on deliciously soft, toasted rolls. 

Wing Trip

The menu combines classic chicken wing flavors, like Buffalo and Lemon Pepper, with new-school inspirations from around the world, like Spicy Miso, Tandoori Wings or Nashville Hot.

The new food concepts will initially be offered at the New Bedford store, with plans to expand to other locations. 

Westborough-based EG America owns and operates 1,500-plus convenience stores nationwide, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill brands.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds