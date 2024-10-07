EG America Debuts New Food Concepts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is enhancing guests' foodservice experience at a new Cumberland Farms convenience store, located in New Bedford, Mass.

The site features three new dining concepts — Alanza Pizza, Burger Baby and Wing Trip — that provide restaurant-quality, on-demand meals that guests can order either in-store or through DoorDash.

"Offering our guests award-winning food options — that can be delivered to their door — is new and exciting for us," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "We're always looking for ways to innovate and differentiate ourselves while also meeting the needs of our guests who are looking for high quality, made to order meals and convenience."

The new concepts are: