EG America Rolls Out Fall Deals Across Its Network

Guests can enjoy buy one, get one for $1 candy deals and more.
Danielle Romano
EG America fall meal deal

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is fueling guests' fall activities with a variety of deals on meals, candy and more.

Picking up were the convenience store chain's summer promotions left off, EG America's fall deals run Sept. 4 through Oct. 22 across all the retailer's banners.

To start their morning off right guests can purchase a $5 breakfast meal deal, that includes one breakfast sandwich and the choice of a 15-ounce Monster Java, 16-ounce Monster, 12-ounce Minute Maid, 28-ounce BODYARMOR or 20-ounce BODYARMO Flash I.V.

"This fall we're giving guests an even better reason to start their day with us," said Brian Ferguson, EG America's chief marketing officer. "Our new $5 meal deal offers guests a premium breakfast sandwich and a refreshing drink for a price you can't beat."

Guests can also spice up their morning with the addition of pumpkin spice flavor shots and a pumpkin spice cappuccino alongside EG America's premium Farmhouse Blend coffee. 

"In addition to this seasonal favorite, when guests first sign up for our loyalty program, SmartRewards, they'll receive five free cups of coffee and some other great benefits. It's more great coffee options at an incredible value," said Whitney Johnson, EG America's vice president of loyalty marketing and digital commerce.

[Read more: EG America Joins Fuel Discount Network]

To stay energized, guests can buy two, get one free on any 8.4-ounce Red Bull. "It's hard to find a better deal on these popular energy drinks, so we hope our guests take advantage of this fall promotion," Ferugson said.

Lastly, if guests are looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, need an afternoon pick-me-up or are in the mood to share, they can buy one and get one for $1 on any share size Snickers, M&M'S or Twix, or king size Reese's and Hershey's Kit Kat.

"This buy one, get one $1 deal gives our guests more of what they love," said Michael Limoges, EG America's senior vice president of store operations. "For candy lovers who enjoy our larger-sized premium candy selections, this is a win-win."

EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer. Its banners include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill convenience stores.

