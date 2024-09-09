EG America Rolls Out Fall Deals Across Its Network

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is fueling guests' fall activities with a variety of deals on meals, candy and more.

Picking up were the convenience store chain's summer promotions left off, EG America's fall deals run Sept. 4 through Oct. 22 across all the retailer's banners.

To start their morning off right guests can purchase a $5 breakfast meal deal, that includes one breakfast sandwich and the choice of a 15-ounce Monster Java, 16-ounce Monster, 12-ounce Minute Maid, 28-ounce BODYARMOR or 20-ounce BODYARMO Flash I.V.

"This fall we're giving guests an even better reason to start their day with us," said Brian Ferguson, EG America's chief marketing officer. "Our new $5 meal deal offers guests a premium breakfast sandwich and a refreshing drink for a price you can't beat."