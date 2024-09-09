EG America Rolls Out Fall Deals Across Its Network
Guests can also spice up their morning with the addition of pumpkin spice flavor shots and a pumpkin spice cappuccino alongside EG America's premium Farmhouse Blend coffee.
"In addition to this seasonal favorite, when guests first sign up for our loyalty program, SmartRewards, they'll receive five free cups of coffee and some other great benefits. It's more great coffee options at an incredible value," said Whitney Johnson, EG America's vice president of loyalty marketing and digital commerce.
To stay energized, guests can buy two, get one free on any 8.4-ounce Red Bull. "It's hard to find a better deal on these popular energy drinks, so we hope our guests take advantage of this fall promotion," Ferugson said.
Lastly, if guests are looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, need an afternoon pick-me-up or are in the mood to share, they can buy one and get one for $1 on any share size Snickers, M&M'S or Twix, or king size Reese's and Hershey's Kit Kat.
"This buy one, get one $1 deal gives our guests more of what they love," said Michael Limoges, EG America's senior vice president of store operations. "For candy lovers who enjoy our larger-sized premium candy selections, this is a win-win."
EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer. Its banners include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill convenience stores.