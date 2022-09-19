EG America Launches DoorDash Partnership

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is expanding its foodservice and snack offerings to more customers nationwide.

The convenience retailer is partnering with third-party service DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of sandwiches, pizza, snacks, its signature Farmhouse Blend coffee and more from 800-plus participating Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Sprint and Minit Mart c-stores. On-demand delivery will expand to more than 1,300 EG convenience brand locations by the end of October.

"Convenience is the driving principle behind all of our brands, and delivery strengthens our reputation for it," said George Fournier, president of EG America. "DoorDash has been at the forefront of a nationwide shift towards convenient, on-demand home delivery for everything from groceries to snacks to full meals, and we're excited to be a part of it. We are looking forward to our customers ordering their favorite food offerings and snacks for on-demand delivery through DoorDash."

Other participating EG convenience brands include Certified Oil, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Quik Stop, Turkey Hill and Tom Thumb.

"Convenience continues to be a key determining factor for consumers looking for faster and easier ways to get the essentials they need exactly when they need them," said Shanna Prevé, vice president, business development at DoorDash. "As we continue to build out our convenience offerings, we're thrilled to partner with EG America to give consumers nationwide even more efficient access to their favorite snacks, prepared foods, and other products, on-demand. Whether in need of a cup of coffee, a quick snack or meal on the go, or basic household essential items, consumers can now shop from thousands of EG America banner stores directly on the DoorDash app and website."

In celebration of the new partnership, consumers can get 25 percent off (up to $6) on orders with a subtotal of $20 or more by using the promo code EG2022 at Cumberland Farms and Fastrac.

All participating EG convenience brand stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

Adoption of DoorDash is on the rise in the c-store channel. Earlier this year, GPM Investments expanded its partnership with DoorDash to an additional 286 stores.

EG America is part of United Kingdom-based EG Group, which operates more than 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the U.S.