EG America Launches Retail Media Network

From generating brand awareness on off-site properties to driving conversions in-store through digital signage and the company's SmartRewards loyalty program, EG America is already helping early adopter brands drive meaningful sales lift and grow category share through targeted media solutions, the company stated.

Headquartered in Chicago, Axonet improves shopper experiences and omnichannel marketing performance transparency by aggregating and normalizing store, SKU and loyalty purchase data at scale across a nationwide network of c-store retailers.

"EG America is one of the premier c-store operators in the country. Coupled with the SmartRewards program, their RMN assets provide brands with enhanced digital capabilities to meaningfully and profitably drive product sales and brand awareness," said Patrick Raycroft, CEO of Axonet. "We are already seeing very positive returns for early adopting brands tapping into [EG America's] new capabilities, and we are thrilled to be supporting their growth on the Axonet network."

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States.