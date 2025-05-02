 Skip to main content

EG America Launches Retail Media Network

With Axonet, the convenience retailer will generate brand awareness and drive in-store conversions through digital signage.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
EG America logo

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is the next convenience store chain making a foray into retail media networks (RMN).

The Westborough-based operator's RMN capabilities, powered by the Axonet RMN, allow brand partners to reach guests throughout the buying journey, and measure and optimize media spend. EG America announced it would be joining the Axonet network in November 2024.

"Combining Axonet's cutting-edge technology with our vast network of stores and loyal SmartRewards members, creates a game-changing platform for CPG [consumer packaged goods] brands to connect with our guests at impactful moments during their buying experience," said Whitney Johnson, senior vice president of marketing at EG America. "We're excited about the forward-thinking offers and brand partnerships this collaboration is already delivering and will continue to into the future."

[Related content: Convenience Stores Hold an Advantage in Retail Media Network Space]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

From generating brand awareness on off-site properties to driving conversions in-store through digital signage and the company's SmartRewards loyalty program, EG America is already helping early adopter brands drive meaningful sales lift and grow category share through targeted media solutions, the company stated.

Headquartered in Chicago, Axonet improves shopper experiences and omnichannel marketing performance transparency by aggregating and normalizing store, SKU and loyalty purchase data at scale across a nationwide network of c-store retailers. 

"EG America is one of the premier c-store operators in the country. Coupled with the SmartRewards program, their RMN assets provide brands with enhanced digital capabilities to meaningfully and profitably drive product sales and brand awareness," said Patrick Raycroft, CEO of Axonet. "We are already seeing very positive returns for early adopting brands tapping into [EG America's] new capabilities, and we are thrilled to be supporting their growth on the Axonet network."

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds