EG America Names New President & CEO

BLACKBURN, United Kingdom — EG Group appointed John Carey as president and CEO of EG America, effective Oct. 1. In his new role, Carey will drive forward the company's growth strategy in the United States.

Carey brings significant experience operating global businesses and a track record of delivering high-quality returns, according to EG Group. His past roles include senior executive positions at bp plc and ADNOC distribution, where as deputy CEO, he left its IPO on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange in 2018.

During his 10 years at bp, Carey's senior roles included CEO of Castrol's global B2B business — which encompassed the aviation, industrial, marine and energy businesses — and the same position leading its Liquefied Petroleum Gas business, including U.S. operations for both companies.

Carey also has detailed knowledge of EG Group's operations due to having served as a non-executive member of its board since November 2020. Following his appointment, Carey will become an executive director on the board, and EG Group will commence a process to identify and appoint a new non-executive director to join the board in due course, the company said.

"John is the ideal leader to drive forward EG America's proven strategy. He has an excellent track record and knowledge of the sector, as well as a detailed understanding of the Group's ambitious plans for EG America," said Zuber Issa, CBE co-founder and co-CEO of EG Group. "We look forward to working closely with John in his new role as we continue to execute our growth strategy with the support of U.S. colleagues. I would like to sincerely thank [Interim President Nick Unkovic] and George [Fournier, president] for their continued contribution and support."

EG Group views the United States as a core strategic market with multiple opportunities to grow organically through the continued delivery of its proven convenience retail, foodservice and fuel offering.

Carey will succeed George Fournier, who stepped back as president of EG America during the fourth quarter of 2022 for personal reasons before returning in spring 2023 to support the business. Interim President Nick Unkovic will revert to his role as chief legal and administrative officer of EG America.

"EG Group is a great business, which I have learned first-hand. EG America has a strong platform and a clear strategy to drive growth at its market-leading sites through enhancing its convenience retail and foodservice offering across its much-loved banners," Carey said. "It will be a privilege for me to lead EG America and I very much look forward to meeting colleagues and key stakeholders. I can't wait to get started."

EG Group's Westborough, Mass.-based U.S. arm operates 1,645 convenience and gas stores in 30 states under the Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill banners.

EG America is No. 4 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.