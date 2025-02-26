EG America to Offer Fleet Discounts Across Its Network

"The Alloy Fleet+ card is uniquely suited to meet the needs of our fleet customers, providing the security and reporting they require to support all of their vehicles — from light and medium duty to over-the-road trucks and EVs [electric vehicles]," said Craig Byerlee, head of commercial fuel sales at EG America.

"In addition to generous fuel discounts, cardholders will have the flexibility to use this card to purchase business-related products and services anywhere that MasterCard is accepted, and earn cash back on those purchases. AtoB shares our vision of creating a payment product that challenges the current boundaries of the industry and creates a distinctive value proposition for cardholders," Byerlee added.

Discounts are applicable across EG America's network, including Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

"Our goal at AtoB is to ensure that small businesses are empowered with modern tools to fight fraud, provide cost savings, deliver superior technology solutions, and democratize access to credit and credit-building solutions to an industry that has gone too long without them," said Vignan Velivela, CEO of AtoB. "The Alloy Fleet+ Card will be another important offering that leverages the best of AtoB's technology solutions with EG America's strong network and offerings."

With the launch of the card, EG America seeks to incentivize continued fuel purchases while offering exclusive perks and deep value to a growing B2B customer base, according to the company.

"This product is the first of many steps we're taking to support the needs of our business customers while delivering transformational industry innovation that differentiates us from competitors and drives continued growth," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "These businesses deserve the same customer support, spending insights, cost savings, and technology solutions as larger enterprises, and AtoB is the ideal partner to deliver this given its proven track record of modern technology solutions tailored to fleet businesses."

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.