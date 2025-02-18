EG America Streamlines Operations With Task Management Platform

Quorso's Intelligent Management Platform is designed to eliminate the complexity and overwhelm of too much data, too many tasks and too many systems, the company said. By combining advanced technology with human-centric workflows, the platform consolidates siloed solutions — such as tasks, surveys, performance analytics and exception reporting — into one comprehensive, action-focused platform that drives store performance at every level.

"EG America and Quorso share a common goal of simplifying daily work for store teams and enhancing productivity," said Julian Mills, CEO of Quorso. "We're thrilled to collaborate with EG America's forward-thinking team to empower their store leaders to deliver exceptional results."

Other retailers rolling out software platform upgrades include Texas Born, which partnered with Techniche to optimize its assets and automate maintenance processes, and Stinker Stores, which teamed up with Inteladata to enhance foodservice execution, drive revenue growth and improve customer retention across Stinker's network.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.