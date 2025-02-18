 Skip to main content

EG America Streamlines Operations With Task Management Platform

The retailer is partnering with Quorso to simplify daily work and enhance productivity.
Angela Hanson
EG America logo

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America tapped Quorso to help simplify store operations and drive performance. 

The partnership will deploy Quorso's Intelligent Management Platform technology across more than 1,500 retail and fuel locations.

"Quorso is a significant enhancement from legacy reporting and traditional task management systems," said Elizabeth Pierce, chief operating officer, EG America. "The platform enables us to take a more personalized, data-driven approach to operational improvements in every store. It also drastically reduces the overwhelming amount of data that our store teams have to process."

Quorso's Intelligent Management Platform is designed to eliminate the complexity and overwhelm of too much data, too many tasks and too many systems, the company said. By combining advanced technology with human-centric workflows, the platform consolidates siloed solutions — such as tasks, surveys, performance analytics and exception reporting — into one comprehensive, action-focused platform that drives store performance at every level.

"EG America and Quorso share a common goal of simplifying daily work for store teams and enhancing productivity," said Julian Mills, CEO of Quorso. "We're thrilled to collaborate with EG America's forward-thinking team to empower their store leaders to deliver exceptional results."

Other retailers rolling out software platform upgrades include Texas Born, which partnered with Techniche to optimize its assets and automate maintenance processes, and Stinker Stores, which teamed up with Inteladata to enhance foodservice execution, drive revenue growth and improve customer retention across Stinker's network.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

