EG America Turns to Technology to Streamline Cash-Handling

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America signed a five-year services agreement with Loomis US for SafePoint cash automation solutions.

This includes the implementation of a smart safe solution at each EG America-owned convenience store in the United States over the next 12 months.

"We are pleased to be working with Loomis to streamline our cash-handling process in a way which is safe for both our employees and the business," said EG Group Operations Director Ahmed Kazi. "The technology enables us to manage and track every step of the process, and once cash is deposited and validated in the SafePoint Titan smart safe, we know it's in safe hands."

SafePoint Titan smart safes feature the latest in secure hardware combined with proprietary Loomis software in order to streamline the in-store cash handling process, secure deposits and increase cash visibility for retail businesses that receive low to high cash volumes.

"EG Group is a world-class company with a great reputation as a global operator of successfully run convenience stores and restaurant brands," said Lenny Evansek, senior vice president of SafePoint business development at Loomis US. "We are extremely grateful to be selected as an EG-US partner to provide end-to-end cash automation solutions with the best service and implementation structure in the market today. We look forward to empowering strong EG-US growth for many years to come."

Westborough-based EG America operates 1,700 c-stores in 31 states. Its brands include Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Tom Thumb, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Fastrac and Certified Oil.