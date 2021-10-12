EG America's SmartPay Rewards Program Hits $4B Sales Mark

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America hit the milestone of selling $4 billion in fuel through its SmartPay Rewards program since its launch in 2013.

In just the last four years, fuel sales from SmartPay doubled from $2 billion, making the program one of the most preferred methods of payment at the company's stores.

The program hit its first $1 billion in fuel sales in 2015, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

SmartPay is free to join and free to use. Members automatically save 10 cents per every gallon of gas purchased at EG retailers across the country, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

"We are thrilled that SmartPay makes such a difference in the lives of our guests — and we are proud to celebrate the $4 billion sales milestone for the program" said George Fournier, president of EG America. "Since launching SmartPay, we have saved our customers almost $200 million on gas, and enrollments have increased significantly as we launched the program in all of the other banners this past year. At EG America we're dedicated to providing value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to provide our SmartPay Rewards Guests with significant savings on their fuel purchases."

Along with the 10-cents savings on every gallon of fuel, mobile app customers receive a free Farmhouse Blend coffee or a fountain/frozen beverage for every 80 gallons of gas purchased through SmartPay. To date, nearly 8 million drinks have been awarded.

Customers also receive bonus coupons for free products on a variety of popular items.

Westborough-based EG America operates 1,700 c-stores in 31 states.