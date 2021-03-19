EG Group to Acquire Nine Connecticut Stores for Its Cumberland Farms Network

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG Group is expanding its footprint in Connecticut, picking up nine convenience stores from Mercury Fuel Service Inc.

The transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, is expected to close over the next few months. Upon closing, the nine company-operated Mercury sites will be rebranded to Cumberland Farms, which operates 72 c-stores in the state of Connecticut.

"We are excited to add these nine stores to the EG Group's Cumberland Farms banner so that we may reach more of our loyal guests and look forward to additional site growth across the EG America network," said EG America President George Fournier.

Based in Waterbury, Conn., Mercury Fuel Service is a family-run wholesale and retail gasoline and convenience store business. It operates 26 sites and 40-plus contract dealers.

"We have built a solid and thriving business over the past 74 years and are proud of everything we have accomplished," commented Michael J. Devino, president of Mercury Fuel Service. "Cumberland Farms is a great brand and we are sure they will leverage their expertise to ensure these stores thrive even more."

United Kingdom-based EG Group has U.S. operations based in Westborough. It owns and operates more than 1,700 c-stores across 31 states under the Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill banners.