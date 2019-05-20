EG Group Acquires Technology Solutions Company

BLACKBURN, U.K. — EG Group continues to make acquisition moves, this time in the technology field.

The Blackburn-based company acquired GB3, a provider of information technology solutions based in Preston, U.K. With the deal, Graham Billsborough, founder and CEO of GB3, becomes EG Group's chief financial officer.

"The GB3 transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading independent forecourt retail convenience businesses. GB3 is well positioned to support our expansion into multiple markets," said Mohsin Issa, co-CEO, EG Group.

"Graham's technology leadership skills and strong delivery track record will allow EG Group to realize its vision to become a digital leader in the sector. We are also committed to continue expanding the GB3 customer base and look forward to seeing the business grow."

Billsborough previous held technology leadership roles. He most recently founded and led the expansion of GB3 throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

"The GB3 team are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with EG Group. The combination aligns our expertise in technology management with their leadership in the forecourt retail convenience sector," Billsborough said. "On a personal level, I am excited to join the EG Group leadership team. The opportunity to lead EG Group's technology solutions and expand on GB3's success is a superb prospect."

EG Group is a leading forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louise Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway.

The EG Group currently employs more than 30,000 associates working in approximately 5,200 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

The company began building its U.S.-based convenience store footprint with the 2018 acquisition of The Kroger Co.'s c-store business. Since that transaction, which established Cincinnati-based EG America, EG reached agreements to acquire TravelCenters of America LLC's Minit Mart c-store chain, Fastrac Markets and Certified Oil.