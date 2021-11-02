EG Group Adopts Technology Platform to Manage Key Fuel & Compliance Operations

BLACKBURN, United Kingdom — EG Group will use Titan Cloud Software as a platform for environmental compliance and fuel inventory management in North America.

Titan Cloud Software provides solutions for environmental compliance, wetstock management and facilities maintenance.

The platform will replace several of the company's current solutions to allow EG to consolidate a majority of its brands onto one software as a service platform of record for key compliance and fuel operations.

"EG is pleased to partner with Titan Cloud to streamline our operations and to leverage a single source of data for our fuel site needs," said Tom Cacciola, senior vice president and chief real estate officer for EG America. "Titan's support and services have been very helpful as we continue to scale and adds sites throughout North America."

Nashville, Tenn.-based Titan Cloud Software has experienced significant double-digit growth annually since launching in 2012, the company said. Its global customers also include 7-Eleven and Circle K.

"As both the Chief Product Officer and CEO of Titan, it is very satisfying to see a sophisticated global operator like EG Group choose our platform to replace several point solutions from our competitors," said David Freese. "We look forward to serving EG and helping them find greater efficiencies in their environmental and fuel operations. I'm grateful to all our customers who push us to innovate and build even better solutions for the industry, and I have no doubt that EG will help us do so as well."

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, Blackburn-based EG Group is a major gasoline forecourt retail convenience operator that has nearly 5,400 sites in Europe, the United States and Australia.