 Skip to main content

EG Group Enters Fuel Procurement Pact in Europe With Musket Corp.

The agreement will have an initial focus on the Benelux region in Western Europe.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
EG Group logo 2024

UNITED KINGDOM and HOUSTON — EG Group entered into a long-term fuel procurement agreement with Musket Corp., the trading and logistics arm of the Love's Family of Companies.

The pact will have an initial focus on the Benelux region in Western Europe, and is expected to complement EG Group's existing supply options and unlock value from its refined products and biofuels supply chains, the companies stated.

"We are excited to announce this strategic fuel procurement agreement with Musket, which ensures a consistent, competitive, reliable and efficient supply for our operations," said Gustav le Juge, EG fuel director, Europe. "By joining forces with Musket, a trusted procurement partner, we are not only securing the resources necessary to meet growing demand but also enhancing our ability to deliver greater value and sustainability to our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to operational excellence, energy security and environmental responsibility as we work together toward a more sustainable future." 

Since 2001, Musket has been the integrated fuel trading and supply enterprise for Love's Travel Stops in the United States. The company is responsible for ensuring Love's 650 travel stops and country stores across 42 states are stocked with fuel for professional drivers and other motorists. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In 2023, Musket established European operations with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, which extended its established commodity supply and logistics platform. 

"By combining EG Group's European retail footprint with Musket's global end-user network we aim to find synergies and economies of scale for both parties," said JP Fjeld-Hansen, executive vice president at Musket. "EG Group has an established history of innovation and delivering excellence in Europe and Musket looks forward to joining efforts with such a respected and accomplished global brand."

[Read more: EG America Rolls Out Fall Deals Across Its Network]

EG Group is an independent convenience retailer with an extensive network of sites across international markets in Europe, Australia and the U.S. The company was founded in 2001 by the Issa family with the acquisition of a single site in the United Kingdom. 

The Love's Family of Companies is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs nearly 40,000 people across the United States. Its travel stop network has 649 locations in 42 states. Love's also includes two Houston-based companies: Musket Corp., which specializes in commodity supply, trading and logistics, and Trillium Energy Solutions, a provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation. Gemini Motor Transport is a nationwide motor carrier comprised of 1,300 trucks hauling fuel and refined fuel products including diesel exhaust fluid, propane, ethanol, jet, biodiesel, and specialty products. Additionally, Love's has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds