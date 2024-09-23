EG Group Enters Fuel Procurement Pact in Europe With Musket Corp.

UNITED KINGDOM and HOUSTON — EG Group entered into a long-term fuel procurement agreement with Musket Corp., the trading and logistics arm of the Love's Family of Companies.

The pact will have an initial focus on the Benelux region in Western Europe, and is expected to complement EG Group's existing supply options and unlock value from its refined products and biofuels supply chains, the companies stated.

"We are excited to announce this strategic fuel procurement agreement with Musket, which ensures a consistent, competitive, reliable and efficient supply for our operations," said Gustav le Juge, EG fuel director, Europe. "By joining forces with Musket, a trusted procurement partner, we are not only securing the resources necessary to meet growing demand but also enhancing our ability to deliver greater value and sustainability to our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to operational excellence, energy security and environmental responsibility as we work together toward a more sustainable future."

Since 2001, Musket has been the integrated fuel trading and supply enterprise for Love's Travel Stops in the United States. The company is responsible for ensuring Love's 650 travel stops and country stores across 42 states are stocked with fuel for professional drivers and other motorists.