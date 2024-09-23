EG Group Enters Fuel Procurement Pact in Europe With Musket Corp.
In 2023, Musket established European operations with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, which extended its established commodity supply and logistics platform.
"By combining EG Group's European retail footprint with Musket's global end-user network we aim to find synergies and economies of scale for both parties," said JP Fjeld-Hansen, executive vice president at Musket. "EG Group has an established history of innovation and delivering excellence in Europe and Musket looks forward to joining efforts with such a respected and accomplished global brand."
EG Group is an independent convenience retailer with an extensive network of sites across international markets in Europe, Australia and the U.S. The company was founded in 2001 by the Issa family with the acquisition of a single site in the United Kingdom.
The Love's Family of Companies is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs nearly 40,000 people across the United States. Its travel stop network has 649 locations in 42 states. Love's also includes two Houston-based companies: Musket Corp., which specializes in commodity supply, trading and logistics, and Trillium Energy Solutions, a provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation. Gemini Motor Transport is a nationwide motor carrier comprised of 1,300 trucks hauling fuel and refined fuel products including diesel exhaust fluid, propane, ethanol, jet, biodiesel, and specialty products. Additionally, Love's has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.