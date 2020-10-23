EG Group Expands Software Partnership With PDI

BLACKBURN, United Kingdom — EG Group is growing its business relationship with software provider PDI. The convenience store retailer is expanding its use of PDI's enterprise resource planning (ERP), fuel pricing and logistics solutions to thousands of sites across North America, Europe and Australia.

EG Group is also exploring the use of PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions, an industry-specific marketing solution that helps retailers drive topline revenue by combining back office, promotional and loyalty data to attract and retain customers.

"EG Group has been extending its global reach over the last few years, and we are always keen to improve the retail experience. We needed a software partner that could support both the international expansion and complexity of our current operations," said Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group. "PDI's industry expertise and reputation for customer service, combined with its scalable, end-to-end solutions, provide a suitable technology platform for us to consider and build on."

The partnership extension comes as PDI is expanding and strengthening its solution portfolio and global footprint. It recently acquired several U.S. and internationally based businesses, making significant investments to grow its retail and wholesale ERP, logistics management, fuel pricing, loyalty, insights and payments capabilities to better serve its customers, according to the company.

"Our mission is to help our customers thrive by building great solutions that make it easy for them to run every part of their organization, regardless of size or geographic location," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO of PDI. "A big part of our strategy is being able to holistically serve the diverse needs of growing, global businesses like EG Group, and we look forward to helping them succeed for years to come."

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, Blackburn, U.K.-based EG Group is a major gasoline forecourt retail convenience operator that has approximately 5,200 sites in Europe, the United States and Australia.