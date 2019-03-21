EG Group Forms Partnership With Dover Fueling Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas — EG Group and Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) have signed a five-year global contract, whereby the latter will supply the European retailer with provision of its ClearView and Fairbanks wetstock management services.

Sites within the EG Group global network — including those in Germany, the U.S., Australia, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy — will receive real-time monitoring and advanced wetstock investigation services, which are designed to lower operational costs and improve profit margins, while remaining legally and environmentally compliant.

EG Group, which operates as Euro Garages in the U.K., will benefit from:

Fuel loss identification services, determining losses caused by a variety of factors, like leakage, delivery shortages, spillage and evaporation, theft, fraud and meter drift; and

Access to the Fairbanks Station Manager online web portal, which centralizes data from across the network to give greater insight into stock levels, pump and nozzle activity, and alarm notifications. From here, detailed reports help maintain forecourt efficiency and availability can also be accessed.

"We are confident that the wetstock management services from DFS will truly benefit the EG Group network. Having a third-party monitoring service take care of our wetstock management gives us peace of mind, leaving us safe in the knowledge that even the smallest instances of fuel loss don’t go unnoticed," commented Guy Bickerstaffe, group director of development. "It's a real cost-saving investment for us, with the added benefit of protecting the environment from the detrimental effects of leaks to ground."

The contract not only applies to EG's current estate, but also for any sites and networks acquired during the term of the five-year deal.

"This contract builds upon the strong customer-centric focus that DFS has exercised whilst delivering its service to EG Group sites in the United Kingdom over the past eight years, resulting in a strong business relationship that both parties were keen to expand upon," stated Andy Sullivan, business global wetstock business unit director for Dover Fueling Solutions. "DFS looks forward to continuing to nurture this partnership as the EG Group network grows."

Headquartered in Austin, Dover Fueling Solutions is part of Dover Corp. It operates facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S.

U.K.-based EG Group entered the U.S. convenience store channel in 2018.