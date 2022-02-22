EG Group Launches $50M Rebranding Initiative for Tom Thumb Stores

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Thumb customers will soon be greeted by a new name.

EG Group will roll out an initiative to rebrand the 113 convenience stores to Cumberland Farms in May. The $50-million project is expected to take two years and include new locations in Florida and Alabama.

According to EG Group, the rebranded locations will position the stores to lead the company in organic organizational growth.

"We are excited to embark on this rebrand and position EG America for continued growth within the industry. Completion of this project will not only benefit us financially, but will, more importantly, offer an enhanced experience for both our guests and team members," said George Fournier, president of EG America, a subsidiary of EG Group.

"We decided to move forward with this brand conversion after conducting extensive research that projected the tremendous growth opportunity to expand the Cumberland Farms brand," he said. "In addition to updating and refreshing all of the stores with the Cumberland Farms design, layout and equipment, we plan to bring expanded foodservice offerings, including a new fried chicken concept, to guests in these communities."

According to the company, EG Group took a data-driven approach with an in-depth analysis of several factors including affinity to the Tom Thumb brand and competition to drive the decision to rebrand. The move to the Cumberland Farms banner will allow for full name and branding ownership over each location and drive commitment to the surrounding market.

Newly rebranded locations will feature Cumberland Farms' latest design, equipment and food menu — featuring a wide variety of hot grab-and-go food options as well as its premium Farmhouse Blend coffee. SmartPay Rewards app users will continue to enjoy savings of 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day.

The rebrand will not impact employment of current Tom Thumb team members. Team members will remain employed under the Cumberland Farms brand.

The decision to convert Tom Thumb stores to the Cumberland Farms banner is the latest move for EG America to optimize its locations while, at the same time, continuing to grow through new store builds and acquisitions, the company said.

United Kingdom-based EG Group entered the U.S convenience industry in 2018 when it acquired The Kroger Cos.' c-store portfolio for $2.15 billion.

Today, Westborough-based EG America operates more than1,700 locations across 10 brands throughout the United States. They are Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, KwikShop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.