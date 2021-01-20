EG Group to Roll Out Contactless Payment to All North American Stores

BLACKBURN, United Kingdom — EG Group will expand its use of PDI Payments to nearly 1,700 convenience stores across North America.

The payment platform currently powers EG Group's SmartPay Rewards program, which originated at Cumberland Farms before EG Group acquired the Westborough, Mass.-based c-store chain.

After downloading the free mobile app, customers can use it for contactless payment in-store or at the pump. SmartPay Rewards also allows members to save 10 cents on every gallon of gas purchased, along with other rewards.

PDI, a global provider of enterprise software solutions to convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers, will provide technology to support customer enrollment in SmartPay and deliver ongoing customer service for program members.

"We've seen significant consumer adoption at the locations where we've implemented our SmartPay program," said Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group. "We're excited to extend our partnership with PDI so we can quickly offer this valuable service to an even larger segment of our loyal customer base."

In October 2020, EG Group announced that it would implement PDI's enterprise resource planning, fuel pricing and logistics solutions at thousands of sites across Europe, North America and Australia, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We're proud to be a trusted partner in EG Group's ongoing growth and development strategy," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO of PDI. "Payments are such an integral part of creating a convenient, digital-first customer journey. We're pleased to support a respected global brand like EG Group as they provide differentiated customer experiences at the pump and in the store."

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, Blackburn, U.K.-based EG Group is a major gasoline forecourt retail convenience operator that has approximately 5,200 sites in Europe, the United States and Australia.