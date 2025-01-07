Eight C-store Retailers Rank Among Top Workplaces for Diversity

According to Newsweek, diversity continues to play a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent as people prefer to join and stay at companies where they seen and valued. At the same time, as diversity becomes a buzzword, it can be challenging for job seekers, customers, employees and potential business partners alike to be sure which businesses "truly walk the talk."

The convenience store retailers who made this year's ranking are:

Cumberland Farms

Kwik Trip Inc.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Murphy USA

Pilot Flying J

QuikTrip Corp.

RaceTrac Inc.

Wawa Inc.

In the past year, QuikTrip and Pilot Co. also appeared on Forbes' 2024 America's Best Employers for Women list, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group scoring process involved a thorough examination of publicly accessible data, discussions and interviews with HR professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among employees from U.S. companies that employ more than 1,000 employees in 2024.

For the scoring of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025, only employers with more than 1,000 employees were considered. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with.

This year's study incorporates more than 339,000 employee interviews in the U.S. and more than 4.8 million comprehensive company reviews collected in the last three years, making America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 one of America's largest independent employee studies.

The full 2025 ranking can be viewed here.

Convenience Store News' Diversity & Inclusion content can be viewed here.