Eight Industry Leaders Join Convenience Store News' Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board

NATIONAL REPORT — Last month, Convenience Store News, in partnership with founding underwriter Altria Group Distribution Co., launched a new industrywide initiative focused on the building the business case for diversity and inclusion in the c-store industry.

The initiative officially kicked off with a special webcast on June 15, "The Business Case for Diversity & Inclusion."

An ongoing effort of the program is the creation of a c-store industry Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board to help direct this effort. To date, five retailer and three supplier representatives have joined the board.

The initial members are:

Derek Gaskins, Yesway

Elisa Goria, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Treasa Bowers, 7-Eleven Inc.

Heather Schott, Kum & Go LLC

Tonya Robinson, Thorntons LLC

Danielle Holloway, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Alicia Petross, The Hershey Co.

Steven Kramer, WorkJam

