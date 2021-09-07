Advertisement
07/09/2021

Eight Industry Leaders Join Convenience Store News' Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board

Composed of retailers and suppliers, the board will help steer the new c-store industry diversity and inclusion initiative.
Diversity & Inclusion

NATIONAL REPORT — Last month, Convenience Store News, in partnership with founding underwriter Altria Group Distribution Co., launched a new industrywide initiative focused on the building the business case for diversity and inclusion in the c-store industry.

The initiative officially kicked off with a special webcast on June 15, "The Business Case for Diversity & Inclusion."

An ongoing effort of the program is the creation of a c-store industry Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board to help direct this effort. To date, five retailer and three supplier representatives have joined the board.

The initial members are:

  • Derek Gaskins, Yesway
  • Elisa Goria, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
  • Treasa Bowers, 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Heather Schott, Kum & Go LLC
  • Tonya Robinson, Thorntons LLC
  • Danielle Holloway, Altria Group Distribution Co.
  • Alicia Petross, The Hershey Co.
  • Steven Kramer, WorkJam

Convenience Store News is partnering with founding underwriter, Altria Group Distribution Co., and The Hershey Co. and WorkJam, on a new convenience store industry initiative around diversity and inclusion. This new platform is a multi-touch digital and print program that will focus on the business case for greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion in the c-store channel and is designed to be a catalyst for discussion, innovation, engagement and action.