Einstein Bros. Bagels Enters the Convenience Channel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Einstein Bros. Bagels is opening its first-ever convenience store locations through a five-store development deal with Spring, Texas-based King Fuel. All of the planned stores will be located in the Houston metro area.

The first c-store is projected to open in September at 15605 Aldine Westfield Road, followed by the November opening of a store at 108 W. Green Road. Both stores are located in Houston.

The King Fuel locations are optimized for c-stores and will serve as a smaller version of the classic Einstein Bros. Bagels bakeries. They will offer a simplified, easier-to-operate breakfast platform while still delivering a culinary and convenient customer experience, the company said.

"We're witnessing more consumers looking to c-stores as morning destinations and the demand for bakery and breakfast products continue to increase," said Nick Schaefer, senior vice president, Bagel Brands Development, Einstein Bros. Bagels. "We are aiming to fill the gap with a simplified menu in a location many are already visiting and are excited to bring Einstein Bros. Bagels favorites to King Fuel consumers."

The menu will include breakfast favorites such as select bagel and shmear flavors, egg sandwiches and cold brew coffee, as well as hot Pizza Bagels for lunch.

"Einstein Bros. Bagels is a perfect fit for King Fuels as both companies share a commitment to excellent service and providing exceptionally convenient options," said Zaki Niazi, president and CEO of King Fuel. "We are thrilled to provide the Houston market with another convenient way to fuel up with a delicious fresh-baked breakfast or lunch."

Spring, Texas-based King Fuels Inc. is a fuel wholesaler and branded jobber. It operates 14 c-stores across Texas.