Elevating the Customer Experience

Improving Interactions to Succeed

Enhancing the customer experience might sound like an overwhelming task, especially considering everything else that is on a c-store operator’s plate. But as Woods points out, creating a positive customer experience doesn’t have to be complex.

“Start with the basics in-store: clear, consistent and deliberate communication from both signage and associates. Then, make it simple and appealing for the guest to join your loyalty program: QR codes for app download, text-to-join, simplified loyalty registration forms,” she suggested. The next step, she says, is knowing where each guest is in their customer journey and tailoring communications to meet their individual needs.

Woods and Watt offer the following tips on how to create a customer-centric experience:

Create or enhance a loyalty program

A recent Intouch Insight survey revealed that 94 percent of consumers have some kind of loyalty program, but only just over half have one with a c-store. “The study also indicated that having a loyalty program was third behind location and price for selecting a store to visit, which means there is an opportunity here,” Watt said. “Once you have a loyalty program in place, it allows you to combine it with your customer surveys to drive ongoing two-way communication with your customers, which is a very powerful tool.”

Woods calls a strong loyalty program “the cornerstone on which the digital customer experience is built,” and explains that 1:1 AI-driven marketing allows c-stores to personalize communication in ways that are optimal for each guest.

“Not only is this beneficial for both the guest and the brand by improving relevancy, but many consumers also have come to expect it,” she says. “Just like any relationship, it’s the little things that matter. This can be a thoughtful birthday treat in the customer’s best category, a message delivered on their best day of the week, or a badge showcasing their achievement of a particular milestone.”

Talk to your customers

“Chances are your customers have a lot to say. Whether it’s thoughts on an LTO [limited-time] offering or general satisfaction with the loyalty program or the launch of a new technology, you should be talking to your customers through surveys and other digital channels,” Woods urged. “Survey results should be actionable, so be deliberate with each question and tell the guest why their participation matters. … [Also,] let guests choose how they want to be communicated with and how they want to be rewarded.”

Brands need to proactively seek direct customer feedback to understand how individual locations are delivering against customer standards, Watt echoed.

“Typically, a simple web-based survey is utilized through which you can also incent your customers to provide their contact information for additional follow-up. Providing that you do not abuse the access and use the communication to motivate a response, the interactions can be not only positive, but also loyalty building,” he said. “Motivating someone to give their opinion can be as simple as being clear that their opinion will shape the future of the store. Motivation also can be more direct, such as providing loyalty points or an in-store discount.”

Understand your customers

Segment customers based on frequency, likelihood to lapse, category preference and spend.

Knowing what makes each guest unique can help a retailer tailor its communications, and offers the opportunity to thank customers for their loyalty and incent behavior change.

“RFM and k-means clustering are two common segmentation methods we frequently use at Paytronix,” Woods said. “But the power of segmentation really comes in when layering segments to create meaningful and actionable customer profiles.”

Test before implementing technology

Before rolling out any new technology, Woods suggests running through customer use cases extensively. “If you can, test in a limited market to smooth out any technology or operational issues to ensure stores are equipped to support the roll out,” she suggested. “Survey customers to understand what’s working and what’s not.”

Actively monitor execution against standards

Retailers should closely monitor how well their stores are executing against their standards, said Watt. “Only when you understand both sides of this equation are you equipped to both adjust your standards and to know where to focus your improvements from within your operations.”