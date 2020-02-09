Energy North Group Acquires Eight C-stores in Maine

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Energy North Group is strengthening its presence in Maine with the addition of eight convenience stores from Tradewinds Markets.

Family-owned and -operated Tradewinds Markets operates 14 c-stores across Maine, offering CITGO fuel and popular branded eateries such as Dunkin', Tim Horton's, Subway, Coastal Juice & Smoothie, Broaster chicken and a proprietary Anchor Deli. Many locations feature car washes, pharmacies, pet wash stations and fitness centers.

As part of the deal with Tradewinds, Energy North Group will acquire eight convenience stores, one including a car wash.

"Energy North has a lot of the same visions of being a good community citizen and we feel they will continue strong community support to ensure we have healthy communities," said Tradewinds founder Chuck Lawrence.

Based in Lawrence, Energy North Group has wholesale distribution and retail operations throughout New England and New York. The family-operated company has more than 65 c-stores.

C-Store Investments LLC provided advisory and transactional services to Tradewinds.