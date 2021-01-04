Energy North Group Expands Footprint & Seeks More Growth

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Energy North Group (ENG) is building on its 2020 growth with a series of acquisitions.

The company's most recent move was the purchase of 11 convenience stores in Massachusetts from VERC Enterprises. The transaction included 12 tenants that were previously under contract at those sites, including Dunkin' and Subway.

"I am very proud of all the success that VERC Enterprises has seen since our family started out in the 1970s," said Leo Vercollone, CEO and co-owner, VERC Enterprises. "The ENG family of brands complements VERC's mission well. I'm excited to see how these sites continue to grow in the future."

As Convenience Store News previously reported, ENG was one of three buyers for VERC Enterprises' 32-store network. The other two buyers were Waltham, Mass.-based Global Partners LLP, and one unspecified buyer.

In addition to picking up a third of the VERC Enterprise locations, ENG also acquired the Airport Country Store & Deli in Gliford, N.H. The store featured a Dunkin', a deli and Haffner's brand gas station.

"These features make it a must-stop destination for many locals and visitors in the Lakes Region," said Mark Dickson, past owner. "I know this site will continue to flourish in the hands of ENG."

Both deals follow on the heels of ENG's acquisition of 10 Tradewinds convenience, deli, gas station and car wash locations in Maine, and Putnam Fuels in New Hampshire.

It is also currently working on four ground-ups throughout Maine and Massachusetts, which include multiple new-to-industry sites and one raze-and-rebuild site, according to ENG.

Foodservice Push

Aside from building up its footprint, ENG is boosting its foodservice offerings. The company recently established a partnership with Sal's Pizza that includes agreements to incorporate the brand in ENG sites.

Sal's Pizza has sites in the Boston, Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire markets, with its presence dating back to 1990.

"We're thrilled to partner with ENG," said Sal Lupoli, co-founder and owner, Sal's Pizza. "This opportunity to expand our business is a great one, not only for the company, but for our employees and their families too."

Lawrence-based ENG is a wholesale fuel distributors in the New England and upstate New York areas. It also operates the Haffner's and Tradewinds brands. The Haffner's brand includes gas stations and car washes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and distributes heating oil and propane while providing HVAC to nearly 50,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine. The Tradewinds brand operates gas stations in Maine.

In all, the company operates 67 gas stations, c-stores, car washes and foodservice locations.

"We are excited to welcome employees, customers and tenants from VERC Enterprises, the Airport Country Store & Deli, Tradewinds, Putnam Fuels and Sal's Pizza into the ENG family," said Jeff Black, owner and chief operating officer, ENG. "These companies all fall nicely within our existing suite of brands, and, like all of our acquisitions over the years, each of them brings a unique set of people and skills that will help us to learn, grow and succeed. We are thrilled to expand our gas station, convenience store, car wash and foodservice footprint and look forward to other great growth opportunities in the future."