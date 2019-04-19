Energy North Group Makes Variety of Acquisitions in New England

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Energy North Group (ENG) is building up its presence across New England with a series of acquisitions.

In recent transactions, ENG, parent company of Haffner's convenience store chain, purchased six c-store and gas station locations, two oil companies, one car wash, and one property. The assets are located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

According to ENG, the c-store and gas station deals include Mobil-branded locations in Ashland, Manchester, New Hampton and Plymouth, N.H.; the Groton Exchange in Groton, Mass., and Gulf-branded location in Winthrop, Mass.

The company rebranded the Groton Exchange to a Haffner's convenience store.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new employees and customers into the ENG family," said Pat O'Connell, executive vice president of ENG. "Our plan is to continue to offer great value and dependable service."

Oil company purchases include Ayer Oil in Ayer, Mass., and Jenkins Oil in Elliot, Maine. Additional acquisitions include a car wash in Littleton, Mass., and property in Haverhill, Mass.

"Whether it is fuel delivery, gasoline, car wash, convenience or HVAC, each of the companies hold special relationships with their customers," said Jeff Black, ENG owner and chief operating officer. "We will continue their legacies of great service and care while providing additional products and services, such as propane and access to more technicians, drivers and customer service personnel than ever before."

Lawrence-based ENG has wholesale distribution and retail operations throughout New England and New York. Haffner's operates gas stations, convenience stores and car washes throughout the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. In addition, it has heating oil and propane delivery services throughout Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and southern Maine.