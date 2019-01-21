Energy North Group Providing Free Lunch to Logan Airport TSA Employees

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Energy North Group (ENG) is providing "Lunch On Us" to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees at Logan Airport with support from vendor partners Snyder's-Lance, Frito-Lay and Pepsi.

From Jan. 21 though Jan. 25, TSA employees can receive a free lunch at the airport's ENG store, located at 100 Service Road in east Boston.

TSA employees must be in uniform or display a badge to receive the daily free lunch.

"We recognize the strain and sacrifices these dedicated employees are making to keep our air travel safe and uninterrupted," said Jonathan Ketchum, vice president retail, Energy North Group. "We want to do our share to express our gratitude and make things a little easier for them."

The company is the latest convenience store operator to assist TSA employees who continue to work without a paycheck during the federal government shutdown. The 7-Eleven at New York City's JFK Airport will extend federal workers house accounts allowing them to make purchases with the promise of payment when they receive their paychecks, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

ENG also provided 1,100 gas gift cards, consisting of 550 Mobile and 550 Gulf, to Massport, owner and operator of Logan Airport, for distribution to the TSA workforce. The gift cards were distributed on Jan. 18.

Lawrence-based Energy North Group is the parent company of Haffner's Service Stations and has both wholesale distribution and retail operations throughout New England and New York.