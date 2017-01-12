Enmarket Expands With Acquisition of Clyde's Market Stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket Stations Inc. has taken over operations of 31 Clyde's Market convenience stores in Southeast Georgia.

With the close of the acquisition, which CSNews Online first reported on in September, Enmarket footprint comprises 88 locations spanning across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"These new locations will be going through a lot of positive changes in the next few months as we give them a new name out front," the company stated on its Facebook page. "When you stop by one of these new locations say "hey" to the familiar faces and welcome the Clyde's employees to our team!"

Savannah-based Enmarket declined to disclose the price of the acquisition, which also included the purchase of Woodland Oil in Vidalia, according to BusinessinSavannah.com.

"The addition of Clyde's team members and locations will greatly enhance our presence in Georgia and will create more density for us in central Georgia," said Enmarket's Brett Giesick.

"The Clyde's organization and the Woolard family share many of our core values and ethics, as well as a shared passion for taking care of our customers and team members," he added. "Strategically, we believe this is a wonderful addition to our portfolio, and are grateful the Woolard family entrusted us with the business they have worked hard to grow over the years."

Clyde Woolard founded Clyde's Market in 1969 in Glennville. He opened his second location in Reidsville five years later.

In the mid-1980s, Woolard purchased an oil company, followed by the purchase of a second oil company in 2003. The combined companies formed Woodland Oil with headquarters in Vidalia. Woodland Oil reaches a volume in excess of 35,000,000 gallons of petroleum products per year.

"My dad, Clyde Woolard, started this company in 1969. Through his vision, hard work and tutelage, it has grown into what it is today. We are very excited about Enmarket's investment into our company and we are also very appreciative of our customers for 48 years of patronage," said Greg Woolard.

Enmarket was founded in 1963 as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in Savannah. Enmarket operated as Interstate Stations until 1990, when the name was changed to Enmark. In 2015, the retailer launched a rebranding initiative to better align with its commitment to fresh food and health.