Enmarket Opens Unique Store in Savannah Historic District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket opened a one-of-a-kind convenience store in downtown Savannah following a period of rebuilding and expansion.

The store, located at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Interstate 16 on-ramp, was designed to integrate its appearance with the surrounding historic district and drew inspiration from the site's transportation-related history and proximity to the Central of Georgia Railway and Georgia State Railroad Museum.

The non-traditional design of the 3,522-square-foot store includes a green space, an outdoor patio and a bike service area. Enmarket contracted with a local artist to design and paint a community-themed mural on an exterior wall.

The store is accessible to trolleys and other vehicles critical to Savannah's downtown tourism industry, according to Enmarket. It offers four multi-product dispensers with gasoline and diesel.

"We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new store in the historic district," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "The design and concept reflect the direction we are taking in the community which is to provide a more modern, customer-friendly store with a dual focus on pedestrian and automobile traffic."

Inside, the store offers Enmarket products already available at other full-service locations, including:

Fountain drinks, "chillen" frozen beverages, bean-to-cup coffee and local craft beer;

The Eatery, Enmarket's proprietary kitchen concept, which features its signature breakfast biscuits and antibiotic-free, never-frozen chicken; and

Fresh grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, parfaits and more that are prepared on-site.

This is the only c-store to offer all such options on the western end of downtown Savannah, according to the retailer.

"This is a one-of-a-kind location for Enmarket," Giesick added. "A diverse customer base of downtown residents, commuters, local businesses, [Savannah College of Art and Design] students and faculty, and tourists were all carefully considered when we selected this store design and the products and services that this location offers."

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 124 c-stores and 14 quick-serve restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.